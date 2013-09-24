U.S. consumer confidence slips in September

A woman eats ice cream as she looks at the display in the window of a Gold Standard jewellery store that specializes in purchasing raw gold and silver in New York April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence slid in September as consumers’ outlook for the future slipped, according to a private sector report released on Tuesday.

The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of consumer attitudes fell to 79.7 from a revised 81.8 in August, compared to economists’ expectations for 79.9.

The expectations index fell to 84.1 from an upwardly revised 89.0 in August. Consumers, however, were a little more optimistic about their current standing, with the present situation index rising to 73.2 from a revised 70.9 in August.