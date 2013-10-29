FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. consumer confidence falls sharply in October
October 29, 2013 / 2:14 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. consumer confidence falls sharply in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A shopper walks down an aisle in a newly opened Walmart Neighborhood Market in Chicago in this September 21, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Jim Young/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence fell sharply in October as consumers turned gloomier in their outlook for the future, according to a private sector report released on Tuesday.

The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of consumer attitudes dropped to 71.2 in October from a revised 80.2 in September, previously reported as 79.7.

Economists had expected a reading of 75.0 in October.

The expectations index also sank, down to 71.5 in October from a revised 84.7 in September.

Consumers were also less optimistic about their current standing, with the present situation index down to 70.7 in October from a revised 73.5 in September.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
