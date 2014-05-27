FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. consumer confidence rises in May
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 27, 2014 / 2:18 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. consumer confidence rises in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shoppers look for items in the home improvement department of a Home Depot store in New York April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence rose in May as consumers saw the economy, including the labor market, in a better light, according to a private sector report released on Tuesday.

The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of consumer attitudes rose to 83 in May from a downwardly revised 81.7 in April. Economists had expected a reading of 83.0, according to a Reuters poll.

The index for April was originally reported as 82.3.

The expectations index rose to 84.8 in May from a downwardly revised 83.9 in April, while the present situation index increased to 80.4 versus an upwardly revised 78.5 last month.

Consumers saying jobs are “hard to get” slipped to 32.3 percent from 32.8 percent, revised from 32.5 percent in April.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.