U.S. consumer confidence jumps in July

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence jumped in July to a monthly high not seen since October 2007, according to a private sector report released on Tuesday.

The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of consumer attitudes rose to 90.9 from a upwardly revised 86.4 the month before. Economists had expected a reading of 85.3, according to a Reuters poll.

June was originally reported as 85.2.

The expectations index rose to 92.7 from an upwardly revised 86.4, while the present situation index rose to 88.3 from an upwardly revised 86.3 in June.

The index of consumers saying jobs were “hard to get” was unchanged at 30.7 from a downwardly revised 30.7 last month.

U.S. consumer confidence in July was the highest since October 2007, the board said.