U.S. consumer confidence pulls back from multi-year high

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence fell more than expected in February, pulling back from a multi-year high according to a private sector report released on Tuesday.

The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index ofconsumer attitudes fell to 96.4 from an upwardly revised 103.8 in January. The February reading was the lowest for the index since September, and was below economist expectations for a reading of 99.6, according to a Reuters poll.

The January figure was originally reported as 102.9 and was the highest since August 2007.