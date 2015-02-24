FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. consumer confidence pulls back from multi-year high
February 24, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. consumer confidence pulls back from multi-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shoppers are pictured during day after Christmas sales at Citadel Outlets in Los Angeles, California December 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence fell more than expected in February, pulling back from a multi-year high according to a private sector report released on Tuesday.

The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index ofconsumer attitudes fell to 96.4 from an upwardly revised 103.8 in January. The February reading was the lowest for the index since September, and was below economist expectations for a reading of 99.6, according to a Reuters poll.

The January figure was originally reported as 102.9 and was the highest since August 2007.

Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

