U.S. consumer confidence drops in July
#Business News
July 28, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. consumer confidence drops in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shoppers enter the 34th Street subway station with packages on Black Friday in New York November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence weakened in July, due in part to a less optimistic outlook on the labor market, according to a private sector report released on Tuesday.

The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of consumer attitudes fell to 90.9 and was lower than a downwardly revised 99.8 in June.

The reading marked its lowest level since September 2014.

Economists had forecast a July reading of 100.0,according to a Reuters poll.

The June figure was originally reported at 101.4.

The report’s hard-to-get jobs index rose to 26.7 last month from June’s upwardly adjusted 26.1.

(Corrects month to June from May in second paragraph)

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

