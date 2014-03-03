FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. construction spending unexpectedly rises in January
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 3, 2014 / 3:12 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. construction spending unexpectedly rises in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New townhouses under construction are seen in Fairfax, Virginia, just outside of the capital Washington, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. construction spending unexpectedly rose in January as an increase in private construction projects offset a drop in public outlays in a hopeful sign for growth this quarter.

Construction spending gained 0.1 percent to an annual rate of $943.1 billion, the Commerce Department said on Monday. December’s construction spending growth was revised up to 1.5 percent.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.5 percent drop in January after a previously reported 0.1 percent rise in December.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.