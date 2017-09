People work on a construction site to build a new apartment building in Los Angeles, California February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. construction spending unexpectedly fell in January as both private and public outlays fell, a government report showed on Monday.

Construction spending declined 1.1 percent to an annual rate of $971.4 billion, the Commerce Department. It was up 1.8 percent compared to January last year.