FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
U.S. construction spending slips from record high
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 1, 2017 / 2:04 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. construction spending slips from record high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Construction cranes are seen in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 7, 2017.Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON - U.S. construction spending unexpectedly fell in March from a record high amid a pause in

private construction investment after five straight months of increases.

The Commerce Department said on Monday construction spending slipped 0.2 percent. February's construction outlays were revised to show them surging 1.8 percent to a record $1.22 trillion instead of the previously reported 0.8 percent rise.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending increasing 0.4 percent in March. Construction spending advanced 3.6 percent from a year ago.

In March, private construction spending was unchanged after jumping 1.7 percent in February. Private construction outlays had increased for five consecutive months.

Investment in residential construction rose 1.2 percent.

Investment in homebuilding has now increased for six straight months. Spending on private nonresidential structures fell 1.3 percent in March after rising 0.8 percent in February.

Investment in residential and nonresidential structures such as oil and gas wells was one of the economy's few bright spots in the first quarter.

The government reported on Friday that gross domestic product increased at a 0.7 percent annual rate in the first three months of the year, constrained by weak consumer spending

and a slowdown in the pace of inventory investment.

Investment in public construction projects fell 0.9 percent in March after surging 2.3 percent in February. Outlays on state and local government construction projects declined 1.4 percent in March after leaping 2.5 percent in February.

Federal government construction spending vaulted 4.5 percent after declining for two straight months.

Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.