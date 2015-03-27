U.S. consumer sentiment falls in March but above forecasts

Shoppers roam the aisles at the Safeway store in Wheaton, Maryland February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment fell month-over-month in March, a survey released on Friday showed, though the reading was better than expected.

The University of Michigan’s final March reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 93, topping both the preliminary read of 91.2 as well as the median forecast of analysts polled by Reuters, which was for a reading of 92.

However, it was below the final February reading of 95.4.