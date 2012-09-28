Instant View: High gasoline prices lift U.S. consumer spending in August

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending rose in August by the most in six months as households stretched to pay for higher gasoline prices, according to a government report on Friday that pointed to lackluster economic growth in the third quarter.

JACOB OUBINA, SENIOR U.S. ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK

“Personal spending on the surface was much worse than expected. In real terms disposable income fell 0.3 percent, which is the worst in quite some time and does not bode well in terms of consumption. With other sectors of the economy slowing down relying on consumers is not the exact position we want to be in right now when incomes are slowing sharply. This does not bode well for the economy as we head into the end of the year, especially with the debt ceiling, fiscal cliff and election ahead of us. We are in for a rough path in the short term.”

DAVID ADER, HEAD OF GOVERNMENT BOND STRATEGY, CRT CAPITAL GROUP, STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT

”The gain to spending as expected comes at the expense of a drop in the savings rate, not better wages as real disposable income fell 0.3 percent, the weakest since last November. The inflation figures were benign enough, really as expected.

“The bond market is slightly firmer out the curve in the wake of this report, but really was firmer all morning anyway so we’ll attribute the tone to the buyback and some month-end more than this data per se.”

WAYNE KAUFMAN, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT JOHN THOMAS FINANCIAL IN NEW YORK

”Pretty much a non-event, came in as expected. People were more interested in yesterday’s numbers, which showed an economy that is threatening to stall out. The economy is just not doing what it should be doing at this stage in a recovery.

“Some people are locking in some gains today, especially after an oversold bounce. No one is happy about Europe, people are concerned by the protests, which throws fear into people’s mind that we could see some kind of easy resolution.”

MARKET REACTION

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures held onto their earlier losses.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices maintained strong earlier gains.

FOREX: The dollar extended its losses versus the euro and yen.