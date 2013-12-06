FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Consumer credit grows more than expected in October
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 6, 2013 / 8:03 PM / 4 years ago

Consumer credit grows more than expected in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Black Friday customers make purchases at a Disney store at the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer credit rose in October at its fastest pace in five months, a positive sign for consumer spending in the fourth quarter.

Total consumer credit increased by $18.2 billion to $3.08 trillion, the Federal Reserve said on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected consumer credit to rise $14.5 billion in October. The Fed revised upward its estimate for credit growth in the prior month.

Revolving credit, which mostly measures credit-card use, climbed $4.3 billion. The central bank also said the decline in revolving credit registered in September was not nearly as sharp as previously estimated.

Nonrevolving credit, which includes auto loans as well as student loans made by the government, increased $13.9 billion in October, the Fed data showed.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Krista Hughes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.