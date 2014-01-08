U.S. consumer credit rises $12.32 billion in November

American Express and MasterCard credit cards are shown in Washington June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer credit in November increased by the smallest amount in seven months as credit card usage slowed sharply, a sign that households were continuing to work through their debt load.

Total consumer credit rose by $12.32 billion to $4.81 trillion, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday. That was the smallest gain since April.

October’s consumer credit was revised to show a $17.90 billion increase rather than the previously reported $18.19 billion advance.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected consumer credit to rise by $15 billion in November.

Revolving credit, which mostly measures credit-card use, rose by $457.80 million in November after surging $3.98 billion in October.

Nonrevolving credit, which includes auto loans as well as student loans made by the government, increased $11.86 billion in November. That was also the smallest rise since April and followed a $13.91 billion increase in September.