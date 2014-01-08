FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. consumer credit rises $12.32 billion in November
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 8, 2014 / 8:02 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. consumer credit rises $12.32 billion in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

American Express and MasterCard credit cards are shown in Washington June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer credit in November increased by the smallest amount in seven months as credit card usage slowed sharply, a sign that households were continuing to work through their debt load.

Total consumer credit rose by $12.32 billion to $4.81 trillion, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday. That was the smallest gain since April.

October’s consumer credit was revised to show a $17.90 billion increase rather than the previously reported $18.19 billion advance.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected consumer credit to rise by $15 billion in November.

Revolving credit, which mostly measures credit-card use, rose by $457.80 million in November after surging $3.98 billion in October.

Nonrevolving credit, which includes auto loans as well as student loans made by the government, increased $11.86 billion in November. That was also the smallest rise since April and followed a $13.91 billion increase in September.

Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.