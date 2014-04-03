FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. dealers see more private-label mortgage security demand: Fed survey
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2014 / 6:17 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. dealers see more private-label mortgage security demand: Fed survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Homes are seen under construction in the southwest area of Portland, Oregon March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Big Wall Street firms have seen demand for private-label mortgage-backed securities pick up over the last few months, according to a survey released by the Federal Reserve on Thursday.

The data suggests private capital could be flowing more freely into the U.S. housing market, which has been largely propped up with capital from government-run companies since the 2007-09 recession.

The Fed’s Senior Credit Officer Survey found that nearly one half of the biggest dealers in the market for dollar-denominated securities reported an increase in demand between December and February for funding of non-agency residential mortgage backed securities.

Government-run entities such as Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB supply capital for most U.S. mortgage lending by repurchasing loans made by banks and securitizing them.

Thursday’s report could be a sign of increased lending with funds from private capital instead, a sign of risk appetite among investors as well as confidence in the U.S. economy.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.