FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Consumer credit rises, but revolving credit growth moderates
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 7, 2014 / 7:02 PM / 3 years ago

Consumer credit rises, but revolving credit growth moderates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer credit rose less than expected in June as households pared back credit card usage after three consecutive months of hefty increases.

Total consumer credit increased $17.26 billion to $3.21 trillion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday. May’s consumer credit figure was revised up to show a $19.64 billion increase rather than the previously reported $19.60 billion gain.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected consumer credit to increase $18.55 billion in June.

Revolving credit, which mostly measures credit-card use, increased only $941.54 million after a downwardly revised $1.74 billion gain in May. It was still the fourth consecutive month of increases in revolving credit.

Non-revolving credit, which includes auto loans as well as student loans made by the government, increased $16.31 billion in June.

May’s figure was revised to show a $17.90 billion increase instead of the previously reported $17.82 billion advance.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.