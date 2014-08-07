Consumer credit rises, but revolving credit growth moderates

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer credit rose less than expected in June as households pared back credit card usage after three consecutive months of hefty increases.

Total consumer credit increased $17.26 billion to $3.21 trillion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday. May’s consumer credit figure was revised up to show a $19.64 billion increase rather than the previously reported $19.60 billion gain.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected consumer credit to increase $18.55 billion in June.

Revolving credit, which mostly measures credit-card use, increased only $941.54 million after a downwardly revised $1.74 billion gain in May. It was still the fourth consecutive month of increases in revolving credit.

Non-revolving credit, which includes auto loans as well as student loans made by the government, increased $16.31 billion in June.

May’s figure was revised to show a $17.90 billion increase instead of the previously reported $17.82 billion advance.