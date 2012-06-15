Government postpones new rules for data publication

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Labor Department is delaying introducing new rules tightening security around publication of potentially market moving economic data after talks with media organizations.

The department said on Friday that some planned rules for security at its press room “lock-ups” will take effect in September, rather than in July as initially planned.

Some government departments provide such data to the media under rules prohibiting publication before a specified time in a press room in which communications by computer line or phone are disconnected, a procedure known as a “lock up”.

The department announced in April it would ban news agencies from using their own computers, software and communications lines in the press room where market moving data is distributed before publication.

But after talks with media organizations in recent weeks, the department sent an email to media outlets including Reuters on Friday saying news organizations would be allowed to use their current equipment until August and then run tests on new equipment until September 5, when the new rules will take effect.

The e-mail, which included a series of dates for implementing the department’s new security plan, was signed by Jennifer Kaplan and Stephen Barr of the Labor Department’s public affairs unit.

Significant data like the Labor Department’s monthly U.S. payrolls and unemployment report can move stock, bond and currency prices in seconds after publication.

Already, the Labor Department controls a master switch regulating all computer transmissions from its press room. The switch turns communications off at 8 a.m., before reporters are given the data, and turns them back on at 8:30 a.m precisely when the publication embargo is lifted.

Critics have said the original plan to the clamp down on security increased the possibility that data could be delayed reaching markets, or might be published more quickly by some media than others due to bottlenecks in communications lines.