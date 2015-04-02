FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to release new trade report in time for first GDP estimate
#Business News
April 2, 2015

U.S. to release new trade report in time for first GDP estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. data on goods trade will be split off into a separate monthly report allowing three months of trade statistics to be included in advance estimates of quarterly gross domestic product, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Census Bureau said on Thursday.

The first goods trade report will be released on July 30, along with the advance estimate of second-quarter GDP, and will come out monthly four to seven days ahead of the full goods and services trade report.

BEA currently calculates advance GDP numbers using two months of data and assumptions for the third month, the agency said in a statement, and bringing the data forward would allow more accurate economic readings.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

