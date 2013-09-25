FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. municipal bond market shrank slightly in Q2-Fed
#Credit Markets
September 25, 2013 / 4:20 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. municipal bond market shrank slightly in Q2-Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The amount of outstanding U.S. municipal bonds shrank in the second quarter of 2013 to $3.721 trillion from $3.729 trillion in the first quarter according to Federal Reserve data released on Wednesday.

The household sector shed $32.2 billion municipal bonds, after acquiring $2.3 billion in the first quarter. After a year of fleeing bonds, individuals held $1.647 trillion of municipal debt at the end of June, 7 percent less than a year ago. The Fed originally reported that households pulled $16.8 billion of bonds from the market in the first quarter.

Banks continued to buy up municipal bonds, with their holdings again reaching a record high, $390.3 billion. In the second quarter, they acquired $66.2 billion, after taking on $53.9 billion the previous quarter.

Mutual funds shed $21.6 billion in the second quarter, while money market funds acquired $11.1 billion.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
