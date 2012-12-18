FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. current account deficit smallest in nearly two years
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Federal Reserve Board
December 18, 2012 / 1:36 PM / in 5 years

U.S. current account deficit smallest in nearly two years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. current account deficit fell more than expected in the third quarter and was its narrowest in nearly two years as the goods and services gap shrank, a government report showed on Tuesday.

The Commerce Department said the current account deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, fell to $107.5 billion, the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2010, from $118.1 billion in the second quarter.

That represented 2.7 percent of gross domestic product, the smallest share since the second quarter of 2009, and down from 3.0 percent in the second quarter.

The smaller deficit should be supportive of the dollar, even as the Federal Reserve continues its aggressive easing policy to boost economic growth.

Economists polled by Reuters expected the third-quarter current account gap to narrow to $103.4 billion from a previously reported $117.4 billion.

The shortfall on the current account has narrowed from a peak of 6.5 percent of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2005, in part because of a significant increase in the volume of oil exports, substantially cutting into the petroleum deficit.

In the third quarter, the deficit on goods and services tumbled to $124.5 billion from $137.4 billion in the prior quarter, the Commerce Department said. The surplus on income fell to $50.8 billion from $52.1 billion in the second quarter.

Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.