Instant View 4: Durable goods orders rise 2.2 percent in February

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New orders for manufactured goods rose less than expected in February and a gauge of future business investment also fell short of forecasts, Commerce Department data showed on Wednesday.

LIAM DALTON, PRESIDENT OF AXIOM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC IN NEW YORK

“This number is another piece of the puzzle that seems to be coming together to form a picture that the economy is slowly improving, but it is definitely a halting recovery where we’re not accelerating to any great degree.”

PETER CARDILLO, CHIEF MARKET ECONOMIST, ROCKWELL GLOBAL CAPITAL, NEW YORK

”It came in slightly lower than what the market had been expecting. It is a very volatile index but it bodes well for the manufacturing sector.

“We are at the end of the quarter and the momentum stays to the upside. I don’t think this number will derail the technical upward momentum (in the stock market).”

SEAN INCREMONA, ECONOMIST, 4CAST LTD, NEW YORK “For such a volatile number this doesn’t seem to be too far from expectations. We got somewhat of a retracement of last month’s very weak number, but not a full retracement. It gives a sense that there is not too much momentum in the trend here, which isn’t necessarily encouraging, but things still do seem to be mildly positive.”

DAVID SLOAN, ECONOMIST, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON REUTERS

“February durable goods orders with a 2.2% rise fell short of a 3.0% market consensus, with a 1.6% rise ex transport, this marginally below a 1.7% consensus. Neither number fully reversed their sharp respective January declines of 3.6% and 3.0%, numbers that did not see significant revisions from -3.7% and -3.0%. With durables up in 4 of the last 5 months and the ex transport series up in 5 of the last 6, trend still looks positive, but while January’s steep decline was out of trend, lack of a full reversal in February suggests Q1 business investment data is going to look unimpressive. The expiry of tax incentives for investment may be weighing on the series in early 2012.”

MARKET REACTION

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures cut gains.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices trim losses slightly.

FOREX: The dollar adds to losses versus the yen.