FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Instant View: Durable goods orders rebound in May
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 27, 2012 / 12:44 PM / in 5 years

Instant View: Durable goods orders rebound in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rebounded more than expected in May and a gauge of business spending plans increased, but slowing global growth suggest the momentum might not be sustained.

COMMENTS:

BORIS SCHLOSSBERG, MANAGING DIRECTOR, BK ASSET MANAGEMENT, NEW YORK

“The problem with durable goods is that it was just not strong enough to really give a push to risk as the core number was just a little lower than expected. But still, it may be supportive of equities early in the morning and to that extent that should be supportive of the euro, aussie and all the risk currencies.”

ANDREW GRANTHAM, ECONOMIST, CIBC WORLD MARKETS, TORONTO

“Overall, today’s figures are not far enough from consensus expectations to see a large market reaction, or to alter the view that durable goods orders have been pretty much flat since the start of the year.”

BRICKLIN DWYER, ECONOMIST, BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK

“What is surprising is the rise in non-defense aircraft orders. It’s not consistent with the Boeing orders we have been seeing. But core durable goods are running quite weak.”

DAVID CARTER, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AT LENOX WEALTH ADVISORS IN NEW YORK

“It was better than expected, which is surprising to see since recent economic reports have been less positive. I‘m still concerned we’ll see a third summer of an economic deceleration. While this is an important number, news out of Europe is still dominating equity markets.”

MARKET REACTION

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures add slight gains.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices extended losses slightly.

FOREX: The dollar held onto gains against the euro and yen.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.