Economic growth gauge rises: ECRI
#Credit Markets
July 13, 2012 / 2:37 PM / 5 years ago

Economic growth gauge rises: ECRI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future economic growth rose to an eight-week high in the latest week, and the annualized growth rate rose to a five-week high, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index rose to 123.2 in the week ended July 6 from 121.9 the previous week, the highest level since May 11, when it was 124.5.

The index’s annualized growth rate rose to -2.2 percent from -2.8 percent a week earlier. That was originally reported as -2.9 percent.

Reporting by Anna Louie Sussman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

