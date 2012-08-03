FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. future economic growth gauge falls: ECRI
August 3, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. future economic growth gauge falls: ECRI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future economic growth fell in the latest week, while the annualized growth rate rose, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index fell to 122.2 in the week ended July 27 from 122.7 the previous week. That was originally reported as 122.8.

The index’s annualized growth rate rose to a nine-week high of minus 1.3 percent from minus 1.7 percent a week earlier. That was originally reported as minus 1.6 percent.

Reporting by Anna Louie Sussman; Editing by Padraic Cassidy

