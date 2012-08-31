FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2012 / 2:41 PM / 5 years ago

Economic growth gauge edges up in latest week ECRI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth edged up in the latest week, while the annualized growth rate also rose, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index rose to 123.6 in the week ended August 24 from 123.3 the prior week.

The index’s annualized growth rate improved to +0.6 percent in the most recent week from -0.1 percent a week earlier.

Americas Markets and Economics Desk; Editing by James Dalgleish

