U.S. economic growth gauge continues to climb: ECRI
#Business News
September 28, 2012 / 2:33 PM / in 5 years

U.S. economic growth gauge continues to climb: ECRI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic expansion continued to improve last week, and the annualized growth rate reached its highest level in over a year, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index rose to 126.7 in the week ended September 21 from a revised 125.3 the previous week. That was originally reported as 125.4.

The index’s annualized growth rate jumped to 3.8 percent from 2.7 percent, hitting the highest level since June 2011.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Dale Hudson

