FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. economic growth gauge slips last week: ECRI
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 5, 2012 / 2:33 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. economic growth gauge slips last week: ECRI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic expansion eased modestly last week though the annualized growth rate continued to climb, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index edged down to 126.3 in the week ended September 28 from a revised 126.6 the previous week.

The previous week’s number was originally reported as 126.7.

The index’s annualized growth rate rose to 4.7 percent - its highest level since June 2011 - from 3.8 percent.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.