U.S. economic growth gauge edges up last week: ECRI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic expansion edged up last week, though the annualized growth rate declined for the first time since June, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index gained slightly to 126.8 in the week ended October 19 from 126.6 the previous week.

The prior week’s number was originally reported as 126.7.

The index’s annualized growth rate slipped to 6.0 percent from 6.1 percent.