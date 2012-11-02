U.S. economic growth gauge edged lower last week: ECRI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth ticked lower last week, while the annualized growth rate also cooled slightly, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index edged down to 126.6 in the week ended Oct 26 from 126.7 the previous week. That was originally reported as 126.8.

The index’s annualized growth rate slipped to 5.9 percent from 6.0 percent a week earlier.