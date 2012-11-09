U.S. economic growth gauge down last week: ECRI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic expansion hit a five-week low last week, as did the index’s annualized growth rate, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index fell to 126.2 in the week ended November 2 from 126.6 the previous week.

The index’s annualized growth rate dipped to 5.1 percent from 5.9 percent a week earlier.