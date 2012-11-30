Economic growth gauge rose last week: ECRI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth rose last week, though the annualized growth rate pulled back for a fourth week in a row, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index rose to 126.3 in the week ended Nov 23 from 125.4 the previous week. That was originally reported as 125.7.

The index’s annualized growth rate eased to 3.4 percent from 3.6 percent a week earlier.