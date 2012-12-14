Economic growth gauge gained last week: ECRI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth improved last week, while the annualized growth rate also rose, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index rose to 127.7 in the week ended Dec 7 from 126.7 the previous week. That was originally reported as 126.8.

The index’s annualized growth rate climbed to 4.4 percent from 3.5 percent a week earlier.