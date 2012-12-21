Economic growth gauge eased modestly last week: ECRI

Four thousand U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker counting currency at a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth ticked lower last week, though the annualized growth rate picked up, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index edged down to 127.2 in the week ended Dec 14 from 127.4 the previous week. That was originally reported as 127.7.

The index’s annualized growth rate rose to 4.6 percent from 3.9 percent a week earlier.