Economy growth gauge slips in latest week: ECRI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth dropped in the latest week, while the annualized growth rate also slowed, a research group said on Friday.
The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index fell to 126.4 in the week ended December 28 from a revised 127.6 the previous week. That was originally reported as 128.3.
The index’s annualized growth rate slowed to 4.9 percent from 5.1 percent a week earlier, which was also revised lower from 5.4 percent.
Americas Economics and Markets Desk