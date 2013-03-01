FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Economic growth gauge eased last week: ECRI
March 1, 2013 / 3:32 PM / 5 years ago

Economic growth gauge eased last week: ECRI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth slipped last week as the annualized growth rate also declined, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index edged down to 128.5 in the week ended Feb 22 from a revised 129 the previous week. It was the lowest level since early January.

The index’s annualized growth rate fell to 6.8 percent from 7.5 percent a week earlier.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

