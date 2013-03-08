FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Economic growth gauge strengthens in latest week: ECRI
March 8, 2013

Economic growth gauge strengthens in latest week: ECRI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future economic growth rose in the latest week although the annualized growth rate weakened, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index increased to 129.3 in the week ended March 1 from a revised 128.4 the previous week. That figure was originally reported as 128.5.

The index’s annualized growth rate softened to 6.2 percent from 6.8 percent a week earlier.

Americas Economics and Markets Desk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
