Economic growth gauge edged up last week: ECRI
#Credit Markets
March 15, 2013 / 2:36 PM / in 5 years

Economic growth gauge edged up last week: ECRI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future economic growth edged higher last week, though the annualized growth rate faltered, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index rose to 129.9 in the week ended March 8 from a revised 129.5 the previous week. That was originally reported as 129.3.

The index’s annualized growth rate edged down to 6.3 percent from 6.4 percent a week earlier. It was the lowest level in eight weeks.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
