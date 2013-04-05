Economic growth gauge slipped last week: ECRI

A shopper carries bags from Tiffany & Co. jewelers along 5th Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth slipped last week, while the annualized growth rate also pulled back, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index fell to 129.2 in the week ended March 29 from an unrevised 129.7 the previous week.

The index’s annualized growth rate edged down to 6.2 percent from 6.5 percent a week earlier.