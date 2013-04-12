FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. economic growth gauge firmed last week: ECRI
April 12, 2013

U.S. economic growth gauge firmed last week: ECRI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth rose in the latest week, while the annualized growth rate stayed flat, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index rose to 130.1 in the week ended April 5 from a revised 129.1 the previous week. The previous figure was originally reported as 129.2.

The index’s annualized growth rate was 6.2 percent, the same as a week earlier.

Americas Economics and Markets Desk; Editing by James Dalgleish

