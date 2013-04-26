FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Economic growth gauge at 2-year high last week: ECRI
April 26, 2013 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

Economic growth gauge at 2-year high last week: ECRI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth rose last week to its highest since April 2011, while the annualized growth rate also pulled a touch higher, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index inched up to 130.6 in the week ended April 19 from 130.5 the previous week. That was originally reported as 130.6.

The index’s annualized growth rate improved to 6.8 percent from 6.6 percent.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

