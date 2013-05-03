Economic growth gauge held steady last week: ECRI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth held steady last week, while the annualized growth rate improved to a two-month high, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index was unchanged at 130.6 in the week ended April 26 compared to the previous week.

The index’s annualized growth rate gained to 7.2 percent from 6.8 percent a week earlier. That was the highest level since mid-February.