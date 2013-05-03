FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Economic growth gauge held steady last week: ECRI
May 3, 2013 / 2:36 PM / in 4 years

Economic growth gauge held steady last week: ECRI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth held steady last week, while the annualized growth rate improved to a two-month high, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index was unchanged at 130.6 in the week ended April 26 compared to the previous week.

The index’s annualized growth rate gained to 7.2 percent from 6.8 percent a week earlier. That was the highest level since mid-February.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
