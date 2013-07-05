U.S. economic growth gauge falls to lowest since January: ECRI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth slipped last week, while the annualized growth rate fell to its lowest level since the beginning of the year, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index decreased to 130.4 in the week ended June 28 from 130.6 the previous week.

The index’s annualized growth rate pulled back to 5.3 percent from 5.8 percent, making for the lowest reading since early January.