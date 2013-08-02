U.S. economic growth gauge gained last week: ECRI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth picked up last week, while the annualized growth rate also improved, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index rose to 131.8 in the week ended July 26 from 131.2 the previous week. That was originally reported as 131.3.

The index’s annualized growth rate gained to 4.9 percent from 4.5 percent a week earlier.