U.S. economic growth gauge hits four-week low: ECRI
#Credit Markets
August 23, 2013 / 2:37 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. economic growth gauge hits four-week low: ECRI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth fell to a four-week low last week and the annualized growth rate slowed, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index fell to 131.1 in the week ended August 16, which was the lowest since the week ended July 19, and down from 131.2 in the week ended August 9.

The index’s annualized growth rate slipped to 4.5 percent, also the lowest since the week ending July 19. It stood at 4.7 percent a week earlier.

Reporting By Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
