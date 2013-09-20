FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. economic growth gauge holds at more than three-year high
#Business News
September 20, 2013 / 2:33 PM / in 4 years

U.S. economic growth gauge holds at more than three-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2014 Ford F-150 pick-up trucks are seen inside the plant at the Ford Motor Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Michigan September 16, 2013. Picture taken September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth held steady at its highest level in more than three years while the annualized growth rate hit a four-week high, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index stood at 132.4 in the week ended September 13, matching a revised 132.4 the prior week. The previous week’s result was originally reported as 132.3.

The index’s annualized growth rate rose to 4.5 percent, the highest since the week ending August 16. The prior week’s rate was revised up to 4.3 percent from 4.1 percent.

Reporting By Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
