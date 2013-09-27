U.S. economic growth gauge at highest since April 2010: ECRI

A cashier counts U.S. dollars next to five new Apple iPhone 5S phones at the Apple Retail Store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth rose to its highest in three and a half years last week, while the annualized growth rate also rose, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index rose to 132.9 in the week ended September 20, its strongest showing since April 2010, from a revised 132.3 the previous week. Last week’s figure was originally reported as 132.4.

The index’s annualized growth rate accelerated to 4.9 percent from 4.5 percent a week earlier.