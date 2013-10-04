FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. economic growth gauge slips, annual rate holds steady
October 4, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. economic growth gauge slips, annual rate holds steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth slipped to a four-week low while the annualized growth held steady, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index stood at 132.1 in the week ended September 27, down from 132.9 the prior week.

The index’s annualized growth was 4.8 percent, matching the previous week’s revised figure. The prior week’s rate was originally reported as 4.9 percent.

Reporting By Meredith Mazzilli; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

