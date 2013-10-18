ECRI U.S. economic gauge up on weekly basis, annual rate slows

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth edged up last week but the annualized growth rate slowed to its lowest in a year, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index rose to 130.4 in the week ended October 11 from a revised 130.3 the previous week. That was originally reported as 130.4.

The index’s annualized growth rate fell to 2.8 percent, its lowest since September 2012, from 3.6 percent a week earlier, a figure originally reported as 3.8 percent.