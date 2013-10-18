FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECRI U.S. economic gauge up on weekly basis, annual rate slows
#Business News
October 18, 2013 / 2:59 PM / 4 years ago

ECRI U.S. economic gauge up on weekly basis, annual rate slows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth edged up last week but the annualized growth rate slowed to its lowest in a year, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index rose to 130.4 in the week ended October 11 from a revised 130.3 the previous week. That was originally reported as 130.4.

The index’s annualized growth rate fell to 2.8 percent, its lowest since September 2012, from 3.6 percent a week earlier, a figure originally reported as 3.8 percent.

Americas Economics and Markets Desk; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
