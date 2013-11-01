U.S. economic growth gauge rises, annual rate slips: ECRI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth rose to a four-week high while the annualized growth rate slipped to the lowest level in over a year, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index stood at 131.5 in the week ended October 25, up from 131.1 the prior week.

The index’s annualized growth rate was 1.7 percent, the lowest since August 2012, down from 2.0 percent the previous week.