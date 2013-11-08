U.S. economic growth gauge dips, annual rate rises: ECRI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth slipped to a three-week low while the annualized growth rate rebounded slightly from a recent 14-month low, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index stood at 131.0 in the week ended November 1, down from a revised 131.4 the prior week. That figure was originally reported as 131.5.

The index’s annualized growth rate was 1.8 percent, up from 1.7 in the previous week, when the rate hits its lowest since August 2012.