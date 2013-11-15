U.S. economic growth gauge slips in latest week- ECRI

A girl sits in a shopping cart as she holds a television in a Walmart store in Oakland, California, November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Kimberly White

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth edged lower last week, although the annualized growth rate rose, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index fell to 131.1 in the week ended November 8 from a revised 131.4 the previous week. That figure originally was reported as 131.0.

The index’s annualized growth rate rose to 2.2 percent from the previous week’s 2.0 percent, which was revised from 1.8 percent.