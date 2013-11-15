FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. economic growth gauge slips in latest week- ECRI
November 15, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. economic growth gauge slips in latest week- ECRI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A girl sits in a shopping cart as she holds a television in a Walmart store in Oakland, California, November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Kimberly White

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of future U.S. economic growth edged lower last week, although the annualized growth rate rose, a research group said on Friday.

The Economic Cycle Research Institute, a New York-based independent forecasting group, said its Weekly Leading Index fell to 131.1 in the week ended November 8 from a revised 131.4 the previous week. That figure originally was reported as 131.0.

The index’s annualized growth rate rose to 2.2 percent from the previous week’s 2.0 percent, which was revised from 1.8 percent.

Americas Economics and Markets Desk; Editing by James Dalgleish

